McDonald's revives Extra Value Meals as it tries to woo budget-conscious diners

McDonald's returning Snack Wrap to its menu as businesses battle over consumers

McDonald's is moving to make its cheap eats even cheaper as the world's largest fast-food chain tries lure back budget-conscious customers.

The company announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back "Extra Value Meals" starting Sept. 8, including a limited $5 sausage and egg McMuffin meal and an $8 Big Mac meal.

Other items on the Extra Value Menu include:

Sausage Egg and Cheese McGriddles

Egg McMuffin

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Any variety Quarter Pounder burger

Any variety McCrispy Sandwich

McDonald's focus on value comes as some customers, worn down by years of elevated inflation, have pulled back on their spending for food outside the home and amid heightened economy uncertainty.

On a company earnings call in May, CEO Chris Kempczinski said traffic among low-income customers was down "nearly double digits." McDonald's has also seen sluggish breakfast sales, which Kempczinski has attributed to the financial pressures facing low-income consumers.

In January, McDonald's introduced the McValue menu, which includes the $5 meal deal, along with a "buy one, add one for $1" deal. Earlier this summer, the company also said it would bring back the Snack Wrap, a white-flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded lettuce and cheese. The item, now available for $2.99, returned to the McDonald's menu in July after a nine-year hiatus.