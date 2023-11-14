McDonald's and Crocs are creating new shoes inspired by Hamburglar and Grimace. Cost: $75.

McDonalds and Crocs are partnering to create clogs, sandals, charms and socks inspired by the fast-food chain's branding and mascots, including Grimace and Hamburglar. The shoes will cost as much as $75 a pair.

Starting mid-day Tuesday, the companies will begin selling four styles of shoes: a classic red McDonalds-inspired clog; a striped black-and-white Hamburglar clog; a yellow Birdie clog; and a purple Grimace sandal, McDonald's said in a statement Monday.

The quirky shoes, which will retail between $70 and $75, can paired with $20 matching socks featuring the famous characters' faces. McDonald's fans can also accessorize their shoes with Jibbitz charms fashioned after the chain's Big Macs, fries and Chicken McNuggets, in addition to clip-ons inspired by the company's golden arches.

Crocs' McDonald's-inspired clogs come in four styles inspired by the fast-food company's iconic mascots. McDonald's

Starting mid-day Tuesday, shoppers can buy the shoes online or at Crocs stores and at wholesale partners, according to McDonald's.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has embraced its mascots to boost its sales. In June, the company launched a viral campaign to promote its Grimace-branded milkshake, topping TikTok's trend chart and generating millions of mentions across social media platforms, the trade publication Restaurant Business reported.

McDonald's has also made other forays into fashion. In August, Mcdonald's teamed up with British skate brand PALACE to release branded apparel.