Mayoral candidates get out the vote on election eve

With less than 24 hours to go in Denver's mayoral runoff, both candidates are stepping up their get-out-the-vote operations. Kelly Brough gathered with volunteers at Sixth and Broadway Monday afternoon to wave signs while Mike Johnston was in Central Denver knocking on doors.

The winner will replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who has been in office for 12 years.

The last public poll in the race was in April and showed the candidates in a statistical tie, so there is no clear front-runner. Both have racked up big endorsements, neither has made any major missteps, and they have similar positions on the big issues - affordable housing, homelessness and crime - so it is difficult to even know who has momentum.

Denverites have had plenty of opportunities to get to know the candidates. They've participated in more than 50 debates and forums.

CBS

As of 6 p.m. election eve, turnout was just above 24%, which is slightly below where it was at that point in 2019 - the last mayoral election - and slightly above where it was in the April election.

The runoff was moved from May to June this year and Johnston says many voters need a reminder to turn in their ballots, "We're just talking about the importance of having their vote counted, making sure they're getting their ballots turned in, and that they care a lot about the future of city and that future is decided tomorrow. And so, we have people with busy lives, they've got a lot going on, and we want to make sure they find that ballot on their counter and get it turned in."

Brough says voters recognize the city is at a crossroads, "You can see we're out here encouraging people to get out the vote but I've been doing coffees this morning, knocking on people's doors. It's been amazing. I love meeting people in their neighborhood, talking about real issues."

The race has been mostly positive until the last couple weeks, when attacks began on both sides. Brough's campaign accused two out-of-state billionaires of trying to buy the race for Johnston. Former New York City Major Michael Bloomberg and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman have given more than $2 million to Johnston's super PAC, which sent out mailers accusing Brough of supporting corporate polluters as head of the Denver Chamber.

According to the Colorado Sun, outside groups spent $560,000 in the last mayoral race. This year, Johnston's and Brough's PACS have raised almost 11 times that.

Brough's PAC - A Better Denver - has raised about $1.5 million. Johnston's PAC - Advancing Denver has raised about $5 million.

In addition to the mayoral runoff, there are three city council runoffs and all three pit Democratic socialists against Democratic centrists.