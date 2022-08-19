Mayor Michael Hancock and former Denver mayors discuss Mile High City's past and present

In a rare joint appearance, leaders who helped shaped the Mile High City reunited in the heart of Denver. Former mayors Federico Peña, Wellington Webb and Sen. John Hickenlooper joined Mayor Michael Hancock to discuss how their service led to the Denver we know today.

"The key to having a better future is to really understand the past," shared Hickenlooper. "Mayor Peña knew that, Mayor Webb knew that, Mayor Hancock knew that, and when we all get together, we will talk about our history and hopefully the community can use that to make an even better future."

When Hickenlooper was mayor between 2003-2011 he championed the urban renewal movement of Lower Downtown and the legalization of marijuana before going on to become governor of Colorado.

A lot has changed over their 40 years of service. The four men spoke about how improved transportation and Denver International Airport changed the city.

Former Mayor of Denver Federico Peña, left, Wellington Webb, Senator John Hickenlooper and current Mayor Michael Hancock meet to discuss Denver's history and how that contributed to the Denver of today. CBS

Denver has also grown rapidly. The highs, lows and consequences of this population boom were laid out in History Colorado's exhibition, Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City.

Peña says the explosion of growth and rising cost of living has him worried about the future of Denver.

"Will this only be a city for the wealthy? A place only for people who can afford a $2 million home?" said Peña. "I ask all of you, what can we do to preserve our historic culture?"

Peña's leadership between 1983-1991 resulted in Denver International Airport and a Major League Baseball team in the city.

Hancock says a large part of being mayor involves marketing the city to attract talent. As he nears the end of his final term, his administration is preparing with job creation.

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City will be on display at History Colorado until Sept. 5.