Jefferson County sheriff's investigators seeking alleged killer of Matthew Hire in RV park

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies need the public's help figuring out who killed a man in the Woolly Mammoth Park-N-Ride lot off of Highway 40 near I-70.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, a JeffCo Sheriff's Deputy stumbled upon a troubling scene during a routine patrol at the lot.

"He saw a motor home that he's seen here before door was standing open and he decided to take a look at it," said Investigator Cody Erickson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Inside, the deputy found 57-year old Matthew Hire, of Denver, dead from a gunshot wound.

Matthew Hire Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

One lot-user, who declined to be interviewed, tells CBS News Colorado that Hire was living there in his RV. Police could not confirm if the victim had a permanent residence at the time of his death.

"It's crazy," "troubling," remarked one group of skiers when they learned of the crime. The three friends have been parking in the lot for decades and never felt unsafe. "That was a little shocking."

"Always a little concerned when you're leaving the car that someone would break in," said Jim Bartlett.

Friday, they parked in the same section of the lot just hours before Hire was found.

"12:30 or 1 o'clock, we all showed up and we all carpooled," said Jeremy Tyson.

But they don't remember seeing the RV.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"I'd say the parking lot was probably about as packed as it is now, it wasn't overly crowded or anything and I don't recall seeing an RV or anything suspicious," said Michael Hogan.

"Visibility was really bad when we were here 'cause it was snowing a lot," Bartlett added.

The lot does not appear to have surveillance cameras. Investigators don't know exactly when Hire was shot and are looking to narrow down a timeline.

"We are looking for help from the public in general if they've seen Matthew, any extended family, anyone that's talked to him, we're trying to establish when someone last saw him alive," said Erickson, of the sheriff's office.

He says they have a number of leads and believe Hire was killed by someone he knew.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," said Erickson.

If you know Hire or saw the RV at the Woolly Mammoth Lot, you're asked to call the tip line at 303-271-5612. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.