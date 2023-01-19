Watch CBS News
Master Titus Uriah Martin Pleads guilty in deadly shooting from July 2020

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Master Titus Uriah Martin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred in July 2020 on the day his trial was supposed to begin. He was immediately sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections. 

On July 5, 2020 investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot on East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler street around 1:45 a.m. The victim later died at the hospital.

Dontavious Hetzel and Master Titus Uriah Martin  Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Martin on July 10, 2020. He was arrested in September that same year and charged with first-degree murder.

Dontavious Hetzel was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 1, 2021 and was extradited to Colorado. He was sentenced to 5 years in community corrections and $3,000 restitution. 

January 19, 2023

