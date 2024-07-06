4 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting at birthday pool party in Florence, Kentucky

Threat of gun violence stressing out Americans Threat of gun violence stressing out Americans 02:34

Four people were fatally shot and three people were injured in a mass shooting in Kentucky on Saturday, said the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to a private residence at 2:51 a.m. local time, and as they approached the home, they still heard "shots being fired," Police Chief Jeff Mallery said at a press conference. There were two victims out front of the residence, he said.

Officers found multiple people injured inside the home and performed first aid on as many as they could, the police chief said. Partygoers told officers "the suspect had fled," and gave them a vehicle description.

Other officers coming into the neighborhood saw a vehicle that fit the description, Mallery said. A Florence police officer and sheriff's deputy tried to nab the suspect, the chief said, but he fled.

A chase ensued, police said, and only ended when the suspect's car drove into a ditch off the roadway. Mallery said it is believed the suspect shot himself while driving and crashed his vehicle. The suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three of the victims were taken to UC Health Hospital. They are currently listed in critical but stable condition, officials said. It appears they will make a "full recovery," the chief said.

The suspect was known to the partygoers and they identified him to the police. He had been convicted for a previous sex crime, Mallery said, but it doesn't seem to be tied to the shooting.

"He just showed up," said Mallery, who added that everyone was attending a 21st birthday pool party in honor of the homeowner's son. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims."

The police chief identified the victims during the news conference. The victims are Shane Miller, 20, from Florence, Hayden Rybicki, 20, from Elsmere, Delaney Eary, 19, from Burlington, and Melissa Parrett, 44, from Florence.

The suspect has been identified as Chase Garvey, 21, from Florence, police said.

"We never dealt with this before. We know it's going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time we've had a mass shooting in Florence, " the chief said, visibly emotional at the news conference.

Florence Church of God, a local church, posted on its social media that one of their congregation's sisters asked for prayers for her friend whose daughter was killed in the shooting.

"A man came in uninvited on a birthday pool party and killed four people," the church's Pastor Campbell wrote.

One of them was a friend's daughter, the pastor wrote, and "her granddaughter is in the hospital with gunshot wounds."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.