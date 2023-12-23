Marshall Together is building back community in Colorado after the fire, one gift bag at a time

It's been two years since entire neighborhoods in Boulder County were destroyed in the Marshall Fire. Now people are starting to move into their new homes and one group is trying to make sure they feel like they're part of the community once more.

Shaun Howe and Kimberly Ortega CBS

Shaun Howe and Kimberly Ortega are volunteers with Marshall Together. Saturday morning they were in Louisville getting a bag full of goodies ready for one of their friends and neighbors.

"There's a bunch of things from local vendors. We purchase things specifically from vendors that were helpful in some way after the fire," said Howe.

It's not a Christmas gift per se, it's a welcome-home gift from Marshall Together. They have given away more than 200 of these bags and house plants to Marshall Fire survivors returning home.

"This is kind of a little bit of recognition that you made it," said Howe.

This day, along with the Young Men's Service League, they were delivering to their friend Kat Greany who just moved in to her new home. The young men say it's always an emotional experience.

"Every time people are just happy to have something to put in their new house," said Tobin Howe.

"It's like back to a sense of normalcy after a long trip," added Quinten Ortega.

It's no different this time. Kat was very touched to see her neighbors and receive their gifts, but she says this is about more than just the gift bag. It's about being part of the community.

"This is why I wanted to move back," said Greany. "This is everything. I just feel finally just a sigh of relief."

There are a lot of people who will still need to move into their new homes, and that means Marshall Together will have to deliver a lot more bags. They're always looking for volunteers to help them accomplish their goals.