Marshall Fire victims use donated funds to help rebuild, close insurance gaps and debris removal

More than $43 million was collected for the Marshall Fire victims, and all but $10 million has been granted. That money was overseen by the Boulder County Community Foundation.

Like so many unfortunate others Josh Engel and his family are living in a temporary home. The fire destroyed their house in Louisville. Shortly afterward they requested funds to help build back what they had lost.

CBS

He explained, "In January we applied for relief and we did receive some through the foundation and it helped to close the gap with our insurance coverage and the rebuild cost."

The Boulder County Community Foundation Wildfire Fund allocated $20 million to support rebuilding efforts, $2.5 million for unmet basic needs and spent $2 million for debris removal, plus much more.

A million has been given to fire victims to help manage the system through what's called recovery navigators.

Garry Sanfacon is the Boulder County disaster recovery manager and says the now 10 navigators are helping in numerous ways, "Applying for building dollars, mental health support, legal assistance, helping with your insurance claims."

It may seem like a long time to funnel the donations to those that need them, but the foundation is saying these things normally take a year.

CBS

Not long after the fire $8 million was distributed for immediate needs.

Recipients like Josh Engel are grateful, "Thank you really for their generosity for opening their hearts monetarily or just by the support it's been helpful for myself and my family."

The Engel family hopes to be in their rebuilt home next summer.