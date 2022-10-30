Marshall Fire Recovery Center offers information, services and healing in Louisville

The ribbon cutting at the Marshall Fire Recovery Center in Louisville Saturday is just one more step toward normalcy for the victims of the fire.

"It doesn't feel like a long time and it feels like a very long time in some respects," said Ben Edelstein, the co-chair of Marshall ROC.

The fire was less than a year ago, and while some people are rebuilding, it hasn't been a fast or easy process for anyone.

"It's sadly a two- to three-year process," said Edelstein.

Daryl McCool knows all too well what recovery looks and feels like. She lost her home in the Marshall fire and is currently rebuilding, but she says it's been a lot more difficult, and confusing than anyone can imagine.

"Until it happens to you, you don't know how devastating it is," she said.

That's why she is part of the Marshall ROC structured long-term recovery group which helps residents find the help they need to rebuild.

Saturday they opened their own center in Louisville where people can come get information, support, resources and services, or just be with their neighbors.

"We're all in the same club, they can hang out here and know that they can either just have a cup of coffee and know that we understand what they're going through," McCool said.

The center will provide spaces for mental health, rebuilding and technical programs, professionals who are all helping to support the impacted community and to facilitate coordination and collaboration among local, national and governmental organizations. That way if anyone has a question about their rebuild they can just stop by.

It will even be available for smaller community events so people can connect. Which daryl will tell you is sometimes all folks up here really need

"Some of my neighbors are here today and i just sat down and we just hugged. You know, we just knew we didn't have to say anything more than that and that we could just, you know, connect," McCool said.

The Marshall Fire Recovery Center is open to all residents of Boulder County affected by the Marshall Fire and is located at 357 McCaslin Blvd. Suite 115b in Louisville.