Dr. Marielena DeSanctis weighs in on being proudly Latina, Community College of Denver President

Dr. Marielena DeSanctis weighs in on being proudly Latina, Community College of Denver President

Dr. Marielena DeSanctis weighs in on being proudly Latina, Community College of Denver President

For the past three years, Dr. Marielena DeSanctis has served as President of the Community College of Denver. She's proud to hold this title, especially as a Latina woman.

"It is such an incredible honor and huge responsibility to be in this role," she said. "I think what's been most shocking is how many women that come up to me and say, I never thought I could aspire to a bigger position a promotion a college presidency. The first five,10,15 times that happened, I thought, Are you talking about me?"

DeSanctis is humble, and she had humble beginnings.

CBS

"My mom was born in Cuba and came here to the us in 1961, leaving her mother behind," she recounted to CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White. "I'm first generation on my mother's side here."

From a young age, she didn't take that sacrifice for granted. She had big dreams. "When I said I wanted to be an engineer, they said, 'You can't do that. Girls aren't engineers.'"

But she did. And 23 years later, this engineer is now president.

"To have been in private and k-12 education and now higher ed… and navigate that while raising kids… sometimes, I sit back and think I don't know how this happened. Of course, a lot of hard work and focus and determination. I want to give voice to those who don't have a voice, hope to those who have lost it."

Learn more about DeSanctis' journey visit here.