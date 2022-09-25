'They are like caterpillars that become butterflies:' Mariachi Estelares de Colorado performs at Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival

Practice makes perfect for Mariachi Estelares de Colorado.

They are an all-star group of high school musicians from across Colorado who auditioned to be in an ensemble led by MSU Denver Professor Lorenzo Trujillo. That is itself is a big opportunity which comes with even bigger challenges.

MSU Denver Professor Lorenzo Trujillo CBS

"They're transforming themselves. They are like caterpillars that become butterflies," said Trujillo.

One big challenge is opening for mariachi superstar Lupita Infante on Sunday at the Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival.

That's why they have spent every Saturday rehearsing.

"The compositions they are learning are not high school or middle school compositions. These are professional compositions," said Trujillo.

Tickets to the festival are free and these musicians hope people pack the house to share their passion.

"We invite them to sing with us because it's from our hearts. It's our culture," said Trujillo.

He says performing as a part of this group helps these students realize that they are important and so is their culture

Mariachi Estelares de Colorado rehearses for Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival. CBS

"We are a part of American society," said Trujillo.

He also says when people watch them perform and sing along, it helps to build bridges in our community.

"It shows that we are all one. We can all be one and we don't have to fight each other but we love each other," he said.

Trujillo teaches a mariachi class at MSU Denver, and he says some of his students have gone on to make a name for themselves professionally in the mariachi world.