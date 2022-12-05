Marcus Johnson sentenced in deadly shooting of T.J. Cunningham

Marcus Johnson has been sentenced after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of T.J. "Anthony" Cunningham. The dispute in February 2019 started over a parking space.

CBS

Cunningham was a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system.

According to court documents, Johnson and Cunningham lived across the street from each other and had an ongoing dispute over a parking space.

The men went to Eaglecrest High School to "box it out." That started with yelling and name-calling, but the situation quickly escalated.

Cunningham was shot three times. He later died at the hospital. Johnson called police to report the shooting and went home.

T.J. Cunningham CU Athletics

Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995. He also had a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. When he was shot and killed, Cunningham was Hinkley High School's assistant principal.

Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 20 and sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 1,385 days served on Dec. 2.