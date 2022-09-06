Marcos Vallejos formally charged in Greeley killing of Angelica Vega

The 22-year-old woman brutally killed in Greeley late last month didn't know her attacker. Angie Vega was killed in her family's business and then moved into her car, which was left at a convenience store where officers found her body several hours later on Aug. 26. Police initially weren't sure if the two people knew each other.



Angelica Vega Family photo

Marcos Vallejos, 24, is now formally charged with first degree murder, assault and trespassing among other crimes. He is being held without bond.

Marcos Vallejos Greeley Police Department

Vega was killed while she was working at Noco Nutrition, located 1990 59th Avenue. A family member described her as a loving daughter who was hard working as well as passionate about food and dance.