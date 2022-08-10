Watch CBS News
Local News

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A search for a missing man at Flying J Ranch is underway
A search for a missing man at Flying J Ranch is underway 00:17

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. 

flying-j-ranch-park-missing-person-search.jpg
CBS

According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. 

flying-j-ranch-park-search-missing-person.jpg
CBS

Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. 

CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.

The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.