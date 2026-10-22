Mandatory evacuations ordered for flood prone areas in southwestern Colorado

Residents in low-lying and flood prone areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo, and Piedra Rivers are under a mandatory evacuation order. The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Pagosa Springs put out that announcement Thursday afternoon.

High river levels in Mineral County on Thursday, October 22, 2026 CDOT

The order said, in part, "Public safety and the protection of life remain our primary objectives as critical weather conditions continue to impact flooding behavior." Forecasters have said that over a 3-day period, slow moving storms could dump as much as 5-inches of rain on the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs will peak Friday morning at 13.82 feet. Last year, the River flooded to 12.8 feet and caused significant damage.

Residents are being urged to take appropriate precautions as they evacuate on flooded roads and to avoid swift-water conditions. Follow the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for updates on the rapidly changing conditions.