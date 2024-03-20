Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman found dead in Denver hotel converted to homeless shelter identified

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The bodies of a man and woman who were found Saturday night in a hotel in east Denver have been identified

Sandra Cervantes and Dustin Nunn were the two bodies that were found at the hotel that had been converted into a homeless shelter. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide. 

download-2024-03-20t161720-292-copy.png
CBS

The Denver Police Department was notified of the discovery at 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, spokesperson Kurt Barnes told CBS News Colorado. Officers then responded to 4040 Quebec Street. 

That is the address of the former Doubletree by Hilton at Denver Central Park. The hotel was converted into a transitional housing center late last year. 

In 2022, the Colorado state legislature awarded $50 million toward the creation of five transition centers in the Denver metro area. This hotel, following town hall discussions in October 2023, opened as the Denver Navigation Campus two months later.

denver-homeless-hotel-move-in-12vo-transfer-frame-105.jpg
The City of Denver has moved 100 people off the streets and into transitional housing at a hotel on Quebec Street. CBS

Barnes said his department's investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.   

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 4:20 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.