Man, woman found dead in Denver hotel converted to homeless shelter

The bodies of a man and woman were found Saturday night in a hotel in east Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD was notified of the discovery at 9:22 p.m., spokesperson Kurt Barnes told CBS News Colorado. Officers then responded to 4040 Quebec Street. That is the address for the former Doubletree by Hilton at Denver Central Park. The hotel was converted into a transitional housing center late last year.

The former hotel at 4040 Quebec Street in Denver, now the Denver Navigation Campus

In 2022, the Colorado state legislature awarded $50 million toward the creation of five transition centers in the Denver metro area. This hotel, following town hall discussions in October 2023, opened as the Denver Navigation Campus two months later.

The ballroom of the former hotel was also opened as a warming shelter during extremely cold temperatures in December and January.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a homicide at 4040 N. Quebec St. Two victims located, an adult male and female. No arrests at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver Updates will be posted as they are made available. pic.twitter.com/N9ffp4r1CC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 17, 2024

Further details of the Saturday night incident were not released. DPD's Barnes said his department's investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident Sunday morning.

However, he added, investigators "do not believe there is a threat to the community."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.