Man, woman found dead in Denver hotel converted to homeless shelter
The bodies of a man and woman were found Saturday night in a hotel in east Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
DPD was notified of the discovery at 9:22 p.m., spokesperson Kurt Barnes told CBS News Colorado. Officers then responded to 4040 Quebec Street. That is the address for the former Doubletree by Hilton at Denver Central Park. The hotel was converted into a transitional housing center late last year.
RELATED Denver moves 100 people off the streets into transitional housing
In 2022, the Colorado state legislature awarded $50 million toward the creation of five transition centers in the Denver metro area. This hotel, following town hall discussions in October 2023, opened as the Denver Navigation Campus two months later.
The ballroom of the former hotel was also opened as a warming shelter during extremely cold temperatures in December and January.
RELATED Denver activates cold weather shelters for those experiencing homelessness
Further details of the Saturday night incident were not released. DPD's Barnes said his department's investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident Sunday morning.
However, he added, investigators "do not believe there is a threat to the community."
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.