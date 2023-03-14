Man sentenced to 17 years for role in robbing pharmacies between Denver and Aurora

A sentence was handed down to a man for his role in robbing multiple pharmacies across Denver and Aurora.

Dionte Jelks was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for robbing pharmacies for drugs as he would turn around and sell them through social media, according to an affidavit.

According to detectives, Jelks would enter the pharmacy and jump over counters, demanding employers to give him multiple drugs. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, which led in the investigation, hope this case deters future crime.