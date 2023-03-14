Watch CBS News
Local News

Man sentenced to 17 years for role in robbing pharmacies between Denver and Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A sentence was handed down to a man for his role in robbing multiple pharmacies across Denver and Aurora. 

Dionte Jelks was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for robbing pharmacies for drugs as he would turn around and sell them through social media, according to an affidavit. 

According to detectives, Jelks would enter the pharmacy and jump over counters, demanding employers to give him multiple drugs. He was sentenced on Tuesday. 

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, which led in the investigation, hope this case deters future crime. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.