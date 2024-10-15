Man sentenced in Colorado Top Golf parking lot deadly shooting
The gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of the Top Golf in Thornton last year has been sentenced to 68 years in prison. Victor Salazar-Guarache pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in last year's shooting of his 22-year-old coworker.
According to police, the shooting happened after a dispute between two employees in the parking lot of the Top Golf at 16011 Grant Street just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023.
Police said that Salazar-Guarache got away but was arrested by Weld County sheriff's deputies and taken to the Adams County Detention Center a short time later.
Salazar-Guarache was sentenced on Oct. 11 to 48 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 20 years for the attempted second-degree murder charge. The sentences will be served concurrently in the Colorado Department of Corrections.