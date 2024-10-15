Man sentenced in Colorado Top Golf parking lot deadly shooting

The gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of the Top Golf in Thornton last year has been sentenced to 68 years in prison. Victor Salazar-Guarache pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in last year's shooting of his 22-year-old coworker.

Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man he worked with at the Top Golf in Thornton, Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Thornton Police Department

According to police, the shooting happened after a dispute between two employees in the parking lot of the Top Golf at 16011 Grant Street just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023.

A security guard patrols the parking lot of Top Golf in Thornton, Colorado hours after a deadly shooting took place in that parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. CBS

Police said that Salazar-Guarache got away but was arrested by Weld County sheriff's deputies and taken to the Adams County Detention Center a short time later.

Salazar-Guarache was sentenced on Oct. 11 to 48 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 20 years for the attempted second-degree murder charge. The sentences will be served concurrently in the Colorado Department of Corrections.