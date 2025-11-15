Man killed after driver runs red light in Aurora, police say

Aurora police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal crash overnight.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 41-year-old Cornelius Thomas of Aurora was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe east on E. Jewell Avenue when he blew through a red light at the intersection with S. Peoria Street. Authorities said Thomas was speeding when he ran the light and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze that was heading north on Peoria Street.

The 28-year-old man driving the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the man was the only person in the vehicle.

Thomas and his female passenger were both taken to the hospital for treatment of what are reported to be minor injuries.

Police later arrested Thomas and booked him into the Aurora Detention Center. He is facing charges for vehicular homicide.