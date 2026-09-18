Major renovations planned to update Denver's Ball Arena

Denver's Ball Arena will soon sport several modern updates to improve the fans' experience.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment made an announcement on Friday, detailing plans for comprehensive renovations. The $135 million in updates include expanding the East Atrium with a new glass facade, escalators and a team shop. They will also widen the ingress, egress, and concourses to ease congestion in some of the busiest areas, and tech upgrades to point-of-sale systems will help shorten wait times at checkout. Plans for three new clubs are also in the works, one of which will have direct access to reserved 100-level seating.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

"When we acquired the Nuggets, Avalanche, and the Arena, we committed to developing winning teams and to supporting the City of Denver," said KSE Founder, Owner, and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. "The renovated Ball Arena and the subsequent redevelopment of the surrounding land allow us to keep doing both for another 25 years and beyond."

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

KSE says the work will take place in phases and is expected to be completed for the 2028-2029 seasons. They plan to submit the Site Development Plan to the City of Denver on Friday.

These upgrades come in addition to the new Ball Arena luxury suites, which KSE says will debut for the 2026-2027 season.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

A release from Kroenke Sports says, "The arena will serve as the beating heart of KSE's redevelopment of its 55-acre property into a district expected to include a hotel, a mid-size entertainment venue, a central park, shopping, dining, and residential and office towers. Information on the development will be updated regularly at KSEArenaDistrict.com."