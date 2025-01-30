Lunar New Year celebrations in Colorado bring in the "Year of the Snake"

The Lunar New Year Celebrations have begun in Colorado and bring the "Year of the Snake." The snake is the sixth animal in the Chinese Zodiac symbolizing complexity, mystery, and transformation.

The snake is also about wisdom, building resources, and letting go of any old habits or patterns, much like shedding skin. Making room for renewal and growth.

Dragon dancers perform at a park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of Snake in Beijing on January 29, 2025. GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Preparations for the celebrations started last week at the Far East Center in Denver. In the shopping complex, people could grab some fresh fruit, flowers, or decorations.

"You get to celebrate the cultural side, said Mimi Luong, Co-Owner of Truong An Gifts. "The celebration of just welcoming in a New Year a vibrant year full of good luck and change. Every year, we celebrate by decorating our home with lots of red and gold. And eating long noodles so that we can have long life, and dumplings so that we can have abundance."

The Stanley Marketplace is also bringing the Lunar New Year to the City of Aurora through one of its restaurants. The Chi Lin Asian Eatery has a unique promotion where if you spend $100 or more from now until Sunday, you can pick out one of their red envelopes. Inside could be anything from free appetizers to the grand prize which is a $100 gift card. Red envelopes are a symbol of good fortune and well wishes. Angela Chung is the owner of the Chi Lin Asian Eatery, and she takes great pride in sharing this celebration with the community.

"The reason why I started in the restaurants is because I wanted to share my culture with the community. So, to see everyone come out and support and reciprocate that love for us and just wanting to be a part of the culture and learning about it means so much to me." Chung said.

The Far East Center will have its Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Stanley Marketplace Celebration will be on Sunday.