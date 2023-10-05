Watch CBS News
Police seek help locating suspect who assaulted 77-year-old Colorado ice cream truck driver

Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect who they believe is responsible for the assault on an ice cream truck driver over the summer in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. It happened in Brighton on Aug. 31 at Benedict Park.

The Brighton Police Department says their officers are trying to locate Luis Antonio Hernandez, 20, for his alleged connection to the assault.

Luis Antonio Hernandez

Officers were dispatched to the park for a report of a robbery. Through investigation, they learned that a 77-year-old ice cream truck driver had been robbed and assaulted after being struck in the face multiples times. Lyman Hamlin told CBS Colorado he received several facial lacerations and swelling from the assault. 

A few days after the attack the victim spoke with CBS Colorado.

A warrant has been issued for Hernandez on second-degree assault against an at-risk adult and is described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. His last reported location was New Mexico, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez are asked to contact Brighton police at 303-655-8740.

