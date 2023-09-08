Watch CBS News
Deion Sanders found grits he couldn't resist in Boulder after being hired by Buffaloes

By Michael Spencer

/ CBS Colorado

How do you get acquainted to a new town? You go check out the best restaurant.

That's what Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders did when he moved to Boulder after being named the head coach.

One of the places he visited was Lucile's Creole Café, and so CBS News anchors Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh decided to pay the Boulder staple a visit and try their famous grits.

"Only one thing, it's too darn much," Coach Prime joked about the portions at Lucile's on his visit.

"You know what our motto is: 'You come for breakfast and you leave with dinner'" said owner Judy Richards. 

