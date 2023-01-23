Loveland police arrest arson suspect after church fire

Police in Loveland arrested a suspect accused of setting fire to a church last week. Darion Sexton is facing charges of first-degree arson after the fire at Abiding Love Lutheran Church on Thursday night.

The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church.

The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door.

The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside the next day.