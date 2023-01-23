Watch CBS News
Loveland police arrest arson suspect after church fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect arrested in Loveland church arson
Suspect arrested in Loveland church arson 00:21

Police in Loveland arrested a suspect accused of setting fire to a church last week. Darion Sexton is facing charges of first-degree arson after the fire at Abiding Love Lutheran Church on Thursday night. 

loveland-church-fire-2-loveland-fire-rescue-authority-on-fb-copy.jpg
Loveland Fire Rescue

The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church. 

The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. 

church-fire-5vo-transfer-frame-305.jpg
CBS

The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside the next day. 

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

