Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. 

The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. 

The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. 

Investigators have not named any suspects. 

January 20, 2023

