First responders work together to rescue snowboarder on Loveland Pass

First responders banded together to rescue a snowboarder who was injured on Loveland Pass on Wednesday.

ALPINE RESCUE TEAM

According to Alpine Rescue Team's social media post, "[Twenty-five] members responded and worked together with members of Clear Creek Fire Authority, and Clear Creek EMS to stabilize and evacuate the subject to an ambulance off the pass."

The rescue operation was successful. The status of injuries to the snowboarder was unknown.