Loveland Pass is back open in both directions after what Colorado Department of Transportation officials called a "commercial motor vehicle crash."

The crash was initially reported around 12:30 p.m. and the highway was back open before 3 p.m. So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt.

A Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera shows crews on Loveland Pass near mile marker 220 after a commercial vehicle crash was reported. Colorado Department of Transportation

For additional updates, drivers can visit CDOT's website.