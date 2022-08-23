Watch CBS News
Investigators search for clues in suspicious death of 49-year-old woman

Police in Loveland are investigating a suspicious death involving a 49-year-old woman. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in the river near Barnes Park.

An autopsy to confirm the woman's identity will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

 At this time, Detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Loveland Police Detective Gerardo Cortina at 970-962-2061. 

