Crews respond to van explosions at Forge Campus in Loveland

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There was an apparent explosion that involved five vans at Forge Campus in Loveland on Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority confirmed with CBS News Colorado. 

Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach said crews were responding to the Forge (815 14th St SW) where the cause remained under investigation. There was no information about possible injuries immediately available. 

Copter4 was above the scene at 6:30 a.m. while it was still active. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

