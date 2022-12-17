Family who lost home in Marshall Fire moves into new build nearly a year later

Family who lost home in Marshall Fire moves into new build nearly a year later

Family who lost home in Marshall Fire moves into new build nearly a year later

It was so much more than just a ribbon-cutting. It represented a rebirth. The first home to be rebuilt and occupied in Louisville since the fire a year ago.

CBS

"I would say I never planned to build a home from scratch. It was never on my bucket list," said Jessica Carson, the homeowner moving in near McCaslin and Appia Way.

It was in July CBS News Colorado found Jessica, her son, and her daughter having a picnic inside the frame of what was to become their new home.

CBS

Now, months later on this cold December day, there were plenty of warm hearts as Jessica welcomed people into the brand-new house.

"For me the most important thing was to come here and make a difference to show people it's not going to take 2 to 3 years to get people back in. That you can do it," said Justin Wood, the builder of the home.

CBS

Getting to this point was aided financially through the Boulder County Recovery Navigator program, which helps channel help to those who need it.

Jessica Carson began the rebuilding process on the day of the fire.

"For me looking forward this would help me get forward instead of looking at the past," she said.

CBS

That looking forward has now brought this family to the present and a holiday in their home.