Louis Tomlinson "Faith in the Future" tour won't return to Red Rocks this year

There's more fallout from the hailstorm that hospitalized eight people at Red Rocks last week.

The deluge of water and hail as big as eggs pummeled concertgoers before performer Louis Tomlinson, previously of One Direction, took the stage.

Now we're learning Tomlinson's Faith in the Future show has no future. At least not this year and not at Red Rocks.

It won't be rescheduled; it's been canceled, according to live music corporation Live Nation.

Due to scheduling issues the Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks that was due to take place on June 21, 2023, cannot be rescheduled this year and the decision has been made to cancel the show. pic.twitter.com/VPtY8u3yYd — Live Nation Colorado (@LiveNationCO) June 27, 2023

All tickets will be refunded, the company said.

And those who purchased tickets will get first access to Tomlinson's next appearance in Colorado.

