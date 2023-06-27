Louis Tomlinson "Faith in the Future" tour won't return to Red Rocks this year
There's more fallout from the hailstorm that hospitalized eight people at Red Rocks last week.
The deluge of water and hail as big as eggs pummeled concertgoers before performer Louis Tomlinson, previously of One Direction, took the stage.
Now we're learning Tomlinson's Faith in the Future show has no future. At least not this year and not at Red Rocks.
It won't be rescheduled; it's been canceled, according to live music corporation Live Nation.
All tickets will be refunded, the company said.
And those who purchased tickets will get first access to Tomlinson's next appearance in Colorado.
