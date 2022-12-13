Watch CBS News
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

City of Denver calls on nonprofits, groups to help with needs of migrants
City of Denver calls on nonprofits, groups to help with needs of migrants 02:45

The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. 

The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.

The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.

City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 3:03 PM

