Longtime CBS Colorado Chief Photographer Kevin Hartfield retires after more than 40 years

On Friday, CBS Colorado bid farewell to Chief Photographer and Editor Kevin Hartfield, who retired after more than 40 years behind the lens.

Hartfield joined the team in March 1984, where he began on the overnight shift. Investigative Reporter Brian Maass says things may have begun a little rough, working long night shifts, but Hartfield's light quickly shone through.

Kevin Hartfield joins CBS Colorado in 1984. CBS

"Kevin didn't stay in the dark for long," said Maass. "He moved to a different shift, where his talent couldn't be ignored, and with the sunlight came something else: a lighter spirit, an easier smile."

Maass and Hartfield worked together, side by side, for decades as partners on the investigative team. Hartfield said some of his favorite memories were from their work together, including undercover investigations. Maass says it was one of many examples of Hartfield's skill and dedication.

"That was Kevin, though—steady, unshakable. No drama, no panic. While the rest of us might feel the pressure rising, Kevin never seemed rattled. No jitters, no second-guessing. Just focus. Just commitment. Just getting it right," said Maass.

Kevin Hartfield

The duo covered many major stories together during that time, including a worldwide exclusive interview with U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Lynndie England, a central figure in the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal. That interview is archived at the Smithsonian.

In 2005, Hartfield, producer Carisa Scott and reporter Rick Sallinger received a Peabody Award for an investigation into Army recruiting.

Hartfield faced each new challenge with dedication and humor, from using a bathroom as an audio booth while traveling with Political Reporter Shaun Boyd to a Democratic convention, or conducting an undercover investigative series on massage parlors.

"Kevin was in the truck outside, listening in," said Maass. "I can only imagine how much he laughed at the awkwardness of it all. And, of course, when it was over, he said what he always said, 'You always take me to the nicest places.'"

Reporters (left to right) Sarah Horbacewicz, Tori Mason, and Jasmine Arenas take selfies and pose for photos with Hartfield. CBS

Even when asked about those long overnight hours when he started out, Hartfield recalled them with a smile.

Many at CBS Colorado will remember him most for his steadfast and kind nature, which has been a bedrock of the newsroom.

"My first memories of Kevin were thinking you'd want him as your editor when you were in a crunch. He is incredibly fast and creative and will not lose his cool, even under the tightest, most stressful deadlines," said CBS Colorado Executive Producer of Community Impact, Anna Alejo. "It's not surprising that he became Chief Photographer and then Boss of Video – managing the entire photo and editing teams. Not an easy assignment, but Kevin makes it look as though it is. He's so adept at managing change and people, personalities, and the constant innovation in the news business. He's always been a mentor and willing to answer the most basic questions when teaching new skills to others. Committed to excellence. I'll especially miss working on specials with Kevin."

Hartfield mentored numerous journalists and photographers during his time at CBS Colorado and through his work with the National Press Photographers Association. He said one of the things he finds most rewarding is seeing the growth in the staff.

"As a faculty member of the NPPA Workshop, I would end my lecture by asking: 'Are you doing this for the rewards or the awards?"

CBS Colorado Reporter Jasmine Arenas says Hartfield has been a teacher, mentor and friend during her time working with him.

"He has been patient and kind, and has taught me that actions speak louder than words," she shared. "I will miss Kevin, his teasing, amazing lighting and our talks."

CBS

Maass says that, during the time they worked together, the thing that will stay with him the most is the side of Hartfield not everyone had the chance to see:

"The kindness. The humanity. I saw it in the quiet moments between assignments. In the way he talked about his daughters, his grandson Khiree, his wife Stephanie—with pride, with love, with that unmistakable warmth. I saw it in the countless hours he gave caring for his father-in-law. In his devotion to his church, where week after week he made sure everything ran just right, never asking for recognition, only wanting to serve. Kevin is an exceptional photojournalist. His eye, his instincts, his creativity—they are undeniable. But those things, as remarkable as they were, were never what impressed me most. What impressed me—what stayed with me—was who he was when the camera wasn't rolling. Because you can capture a lot on camera. You can document truth, expose wrongdoing, tell stories that matter. But kindness like Kevin's? Compassion like his? That's something you don't film. That's something you feel."

CBS Colorado hosted a celebration in Hartfield's honor on Wednesday to thank him for his years of support and his tireless efforts to bring the best in photojournalism to Colorado.

In a farewell message to the team, Hartfield said, "There are so many stories we've covered together—moments that mattered, moments that challenged us, and moments that reminded us why we do this work. There are stories I could tell for days, and those memories will always stay with me."