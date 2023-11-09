Housing project for Colorado veterans in Longmont gives hope to those who gave so much for our country

Located on 80 acres of prime real estate overlooking Colorado's Front Range, the Mountain Brook community in Longmont has all the amenities new home buyers expect and one amenity that developer Kevin Mulshine not only didn't expect, but didn't think was even possible.

CBS



Five years ago, he joined a task force to help the city of Longmont develop transitional housing for veterans. He says every site they considered, they met resistance from neighbors.

"Somebody in the city said 'Why don't you put it in your next development?' and we said you can't because it's never been done in the country -- a transitional homeless facility in a new home community," Mulshine said.

In an effort to prove how crazy the idea was, Mulshine traveled to other cities around the country with housing developments for veterans. He was stunned by what he discovered at the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City where veterans had built a tiny home village with wraparound services onsite for their battle buddies.

"It changed our opinion to say instead of this being a negative or a stigma that could impact negatively on sales in a community, we though you know what, maybe Longmont, Boulder, Colorado is ready for an amenity called compassion."

He returned to Longmont and donated land in Mountain Brook for the Veterans Community Project to build a transitional housing project including 26 tiny homes for veterans like Michael Falcon. A Navy veteran and recovering alcoholic, Falcon says he attempted suicide just six months ago.

"This place is a second chance," Falcon said.

He not only has a place of his own, but a case worker of his own.

CBS

"They help you with stating what your goals are and holding you accountable to achieve those goals."

He says other veterans help, too.

"It's like a little village so we interact with each other, but if things get a little too intense we've got our own place to go to and chill out for a little bit."

Falcon is one of four veterans to move in so far. Most will stay a year or two and receive help with everything from accessing VA benefits to health care, budgeting to job training.

Jennifer Seybold, executive director of the Veterans Community Project in Longmont, says case workers also help the veterans build a support network in the community and secure permanent housing. Falcon says he hopes to eventually go to college, get a degree, and help other veterans.

Seybold says almost all of the labor for the houses is donated along with the funding for the project. While the city of Longmont has waived fees and expedited permitting, she says, they need a million dollars more to complete construction. Two more veterans move in next month and the community is planning a Christmas lighting ceremony on Dec. 5. All 26 homes -- five of which are for families -- should be ready by this time next year. If you'd like to volunteer time or donate money, you can do so at: veteranscommunityproject.org/get-involved.