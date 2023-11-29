Longmont funds transportation to grocery stores for many residents

The City of Longmont has committed more than $45,000 to help residents in need get to and from the grocery store. More than $45,000 of the city council's contingency fund has been committed to helping fund twice-monthly rides to the grocery store for many living in Longmont Housing Authority units.

The rides, which take place every other two weeks, will be offered to seniors and those with disabilities who live in LHA homes.

"When you look at affordable housing, a lot of folks don't have cars or transportation. And we really wanted to create more engagement with the community and give them opportunities to do what we all do on a daily basis," said Harold Dominguez, Longmont city manager. "(Studies showed) transportation was a significant issue for older adults and our disabled population."

CBS

The city has contracted with VIA Mobility Services to provide the trips from their LHA properties to the grocery store.

"It is vital for the people who are immobile, that they have access to be able to go shopping and do the things the rest of us take for granted," said Susie Hidalgo-Fahring, a city councilmember. "With inflation costs, gas prices and staffing there were a lot of pieces that drove some of the pricing up."

While the service gives residents in need outlets to purchasing healthy foods, those with the city said it also improves mental health.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, it was made clear that people need to get out of their homes and interact with others to maintain strong mental health.

CBS

"(Offering this service) impacts lives. It impacts their independence and stability. These are longtime residents who have paid their dues," Hidalgo-Fahring said.

"We are here to support everyone in our community, and this was a population we saw a need for the service," Dominguez said.

Hidalgo-Fahring said she expects the demand for the service to rise in the coming years.