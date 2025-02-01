Watch CBS News
Colorado school counselor, family surprised when soldier returns from overseas

There was a joyful reunion at Hygiene Elementary School in Longmont when the principal, staff, and Boulder County Sheriff's Office helped a returning military member surprise his wife and children.

Hygiene Elementary School Counselor Amy Ward's husband, Lt. Col. Brandon Ward of the United States Army Reserve recently returned from overseas. St. Vrain Valley Schools posted a video on X Friday sharing the sweet moment as the students and staff gathered outside of the school.

Students held up a banner stating, "Welcome home we are so proud of you" as the crowd waited. When a line of BCSO patrol vehicles began to approach and cameras began to flash, Amy realized just what was happening. As she asked, "What's going on here? What's happening?" Ward stepped from one of the vehicles holding a bouquet of roses.

Amy and the children ran to him and Ward swept them into a hug.

In their post, the school district shared a special message. "To Lieutenant Colonel Ward and to all who serve, including their families...Thank you."

