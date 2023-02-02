Thieves break into at least 20 cars outside Lone Tree apartment complexes

Investigators in Lone Tree are asking for the public's help after thieves broke into numerous cars outside two different apartment complexes. It's believed the break-ins took place late Sunday night into Monday morning along Park Meadows Drive.

The cars that were targeted appear to have primarily been Hyundais and Hondas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Some had their door locks punched.

Criminals broke into at least 20 cars overnight; we need the public's help. On January 30th, deputies were called to two... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Surveillance photos of the criminals in the act show what appears to be a white male with a thin build who had baggy jeans on and a black puffy coat with a face covering. They were driving a Kia Sportage which was silver or gray and is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or the crime that might help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Tom Vondra at 303-784-7879 or email at tvondra@dcsheriff.net.