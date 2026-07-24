Lone Tree Arts Center offering movement classes for Coloradans with Parkinson's disease

Lone Tree Arts Center (LTAC) forged a partnership with Parkinson Association of the Rockies to develop a performative movement class.

"In performative movement, you really take a look at the sequence: what does it take to throw, then we color it with emotional circumstance," said Patrick Elkins-Zeglarski, Community Programs Coordinator at LTAC.

The class zeroes in on very fine motor skills, the kind of skills that might be lost for people living with Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that damages the dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. It causes tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and balance issues, among other symptoms.

"One thing that we do know is that regular movement is really the only way to slow down the progression of the disease," said Tahreem Pasha, Development Director for Parkinson Association of the Rockies (PAR).

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Elkins-Zeglarski developed the class specifically for PAR.

"It lends itself beautifully for the type of things that folks in the Parkinson's community are looking for to build community, but also to challenge themselves in a comfortable, supportive space," Elkins-Zeglarski explained.

Performative movement is a technique that actors use to develop their characters. Elkins-Zeglarski hopes it will help work against rigidity and create more fluid, extended movements.

"This, to me, is such a fun way to really move your body, channel the creative side of your brain, but then also be part of the community," Elkins-Zeglarski added.

LTAC is committed to building community and making the center accessible to everyone.

LINK: For more information about the Performative Movement Workshops