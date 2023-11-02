Watch CBS News
Locomotive traveling through Colorado catches fire near Commerce City

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A locomotive caught fire while on the tracks near Highway 2 in Commerce City early Thursday morning. The locomotive was part of a train carrying grain when the engine caught fire. 

A locomotive caught fire near Highway 2 in Commerce City on Thursday morning.  CBS

The BNSF train stopped traffic near 104th and Highway 2. The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed smoke pouring from the engine. 

Crews with South Adams Fire and Brighton helped put out the fire. 

A BNSF locomotive caught fire on a train carrying grain near Highway 2 in Commerce City.  South Adams Fire

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 10:28 AM MDT

