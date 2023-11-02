Locomotive traveling through Colorado catches fire near Commerce City

A locomotive caught fire while on the tracks near Highway 2 in Commerce City early Thursday morning. The locomotive was part of a train carrying grain when the engine caught fire.

The BNSF train stopped traffic near 104th and Highway 2. The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed smoke pouring from the engine.

Crews with South Adams Fire and Brighton helped put out the fire.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.