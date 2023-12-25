Colorado church passes out free winter gear to help those experiencing homelessness

By Brian Sherrod, CBS News Colorado traffic reporter

It's starting to get cold so this time of year can be pretty difficult for anyone experiencing homelessness. AfterHours Denver Church is helping out this community by passing out winter gear and much more needed items. Pastor Logan Robertson tells CBS Colorado this event is about coming together and helping those in need.

"People experiencing homelessness, whether they are migrants to the community or whether they have been here a long time, they are human beings and they are worthy of love," Robertson said.

Over 500 people who are currently experiencing homelessness lined up for the Homeless Christmas Market event at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park. This event passed out gloves, scarves, sleeping bags and much more. CBS Colorado spoke with a man who is currently homeless and tells us, this event means a lot to him.

"This event for me is important because I have nobody, and I am homeless," Carl Haynes said. "It makes me feel good to be able to come down here to see people being nice.

Many people experiencing homelessness currently live in tents or temp shelters. The weather is starting to get colder, so these items are essential for many to survive.

"The items are very helpful," Haynes said. "I got a new suitcase, and I got a sleeping bag. I got some socks. I was looking for a pair of boots but didn't come across those. I got what I needed to keep me going through the winter."

With these items being passed out, it gives anyone experiencing homelessness one last thing to worry about.