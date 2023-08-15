Littleton's Euclid Middle School students welcome a therapy dog on first day of school

Littleton Public Schools is trying something different this school year to help with students' mental health – a therapy dog. Rudder patrols the hallways at Euclid Middle School.

The black Labrador retriever works not only to calm students, It's hoped he will build a positive relationship between students and the Student Resource Officers.

Rudder meets students at Euclid Middle School

"When I first brought him in here one girl said, and I quote, this is the best thing this school has ever done. I couldn't help but laugh at that," said Littleton officer Rick Redman.

Guide Dogs of the Desert trained Rudder as a seeing eye dog for the blind. Officers say Rudder kept getting distracted and couldn't stay focused, so he was re-assigned.

Officer Rick Redman gave CBS News Colorado one example of how Rudder has helped, "I've had kids that have been in tough situations like we had one kid that didn't want to get out of the car in front of the school. You know, I'm scared, I'm nervous and all that. Well, Rudder came to where the kid was at and he saw Rudder and he was like, okay, I'll get out of the car, and we hung out for a little while. Walked around the school and the kid was able to get back to class. They're just relationships that I'm able to build that without him I don't know if I would otherwise be able to do that."

Rudder will also work at other schools in Littleton Public Schools.