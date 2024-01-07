Littleton strip mall burglarized, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect

A crook smashed their way into these Littleton businesses this week looking for money. Now, the police are looking for them.

"I was surprised because you have this happen in Denver, but like in this area, I wouldn't believe it," said Jacob Zamarron, a server at Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken.

He says when he came into work Thursday he was shocked to see that they had been broken into.

"Broke the front window. I think they went to the cash registers and took a couple of envelopes. We don't take cash," said Zamarron.

He was even more surprised to see they weren't alone.

"It wasn't only our window. That got broken. It was a couple of other locations over there," said Zamarron.

Sometime overnight on January 3 or 4, at least six businesses were broken into at this strip mall off of West Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton. The suspect broke the doors on the businesses and in some cases took money from the businesses.

"Who benefits from it? I think they're just going for some quick cash. Maybe," said Zamarron.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is described from the video as being 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 8 and average build. The male was possibly wearing a tan/brown colored heavy coat, a black neck/face covering a red hunting-style hat, blue jeans, and tan shoes with a white trim on the bottom of the shoes.

Jacob says knowing his neighbors in the strip mall the crime spree probably wasn't worth all the damage done for the suspect.

"It's not a lot of money, but nobody benefits from it, not even that guy, because karma, you know," said Zamarron.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.