Littleton library reopens as another in Colorado Springs closes for meth contamination

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Littleton's Bemis Library will fully reopen this week. The public is welcome back Tuesday.

This follows extensive testing and remediation after meth contamination was discovered inside the library.

Arapahoe County Health says the public health risk is now extremely low.

It closed in January and partially reopened on Feb. 10, offering limited services such as curbside service and library card renewals.

Meanwhile -- a library in Colorado Springs is now shutting down for the same reason.

Traces of meth were found in bathrooms at the Penrose Library there.

The library began testing for meth after multiple incidents in ArvadaBoulder and Englewood.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:52 AM

