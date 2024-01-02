Crews in Northern Colorado say sparking batteries are starting more fires

Poudre Fire Authority was dispatched this week to a home on report of a battery fire. The homeowner told firefighters he heard a popping sound in his garage.

CBS

"He knew that might indicate a lithium-ion battery fire. He cracked the door and saw what was happening," said Kaitlyn Truelove, spokesperson for PFA, which covers Fort Collins and some surrounding areas.

The homeowner reportedly evacuated his home, called 911 and then took action to try and prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was linked to a lithium-ion battery on an electric motorcycle.

"He dragged the bike onto the driveway to prevent further damage to the home," Truelove said.

Firefighters responded and acted to suppress the flames.

"These fires are not easily extinguished with an ABC extinguisher, which a lot of people might have in their home. When you have a fire like this it is important to evacuate and call 911 so the firefighters can work with that," Truelove said.

The owner told investigators that the battery that caught fire was an aftermarket addition to the motorcycle.

PFA advised people against modifying batteries or charging devices, suggesting people instead keep the products they purchase as is in order to reduce fire risks.

"We are seeing an increase in these types of fires," Truelove said. "Especially right after the holiday season we know a lot of people might have received gifts that have these lithium ion batteries in them."

PFA has worked to educate the public to consider the "CHARGE" acronym.

CHARGE stands for:

1. Choose certified products

2. Handle with care

3. Always stay alert for warning signs

4. Recycle devices and batteries properly

5. Get out quickly if there is a fire

6. Educate others on safe practices



In an unrelated fire, PFA also confirmed a second person has died as a result of a fire over the weekend in the southwestern part of the city. PFA was dispatched to a home along Taft Hill on Saturday evening after a passerby noticed flames coming from the house.

When they arrived and entered the home they located a deceased person and a dog that died in the fire as well. One other person was transported to the hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be the result of someone smoking near an oxygen machine, and has been ruled accidental.