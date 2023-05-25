LINC, Greeley's new $30 million investment, revolutionizes libraries as we know them

After nearly a decade of planning, design and construction, Greeley has officially opened its new $30 million library which changes the way residents will ever experience such a location again. Thanks to the LINC, which stands for Library Innovation Center, the days of going to the library only for books are in the past.

LINC stands for Library Innovation Center CBS

"Sometimes people think of libraries as shushing librarians, books and that you have to be quiet. LINC flips all of that upside down," said Melissa Beavers, LINC Library Manager. "You can be loud in this library."

Greeley fielded ideas from their community during their planning phase for the re-envisioned library. Residents told them they wanted a place where children can be entertained while learning, where new technologies are made available to all, where teens and adults can learn new skillsets and a place where the community could gather for events. That resulted in the city purchasing an old newspaper printing facility and converting it into everything the community wanted and more.

Beavers said she, and others, spent years calling and visiting libraries around the world that featured unique approaches to serving their communities. From libraries in the United States to others as far as Japan, Greeley collected the best ideas from each library and found a way to place it in the LINC.

The facility, located on the north side of Downtown Greeley at 501 8th Avenue, opened in the middle of May after years of construction.

"This concept of a library-meets-innovation center has been in the works for over five years," Beavers said.

The library is great for children and adults. Of course, it still offers thousands of books for people of all reading levels. It also features computers and other quiet spaces. However, most people tend to gravitate toward the interactive learning opportunities the building offers. Children can ascend their way to the second floor through a climbing maze that starts in the lobby. Adults can meet up with them by taking a large staircase that leads them to a room filled with science and educational exploration.

CBS

Children can learn about aerodynamics by making paper planes and launching them with a machine designed for making them soar through the clouds.

You can play with a series of light switches that change the colors of the roof of the room, teaching people about mixing colors and hues.



CBS

A wall of workspaces allows people of all ages to get creative by making things out of paper, cardboard, coffee filters and more. Nearby, a virtual ball pit reacts as people walk through the projection on their way to a real ball pit that teaches visitors about motion and energy.

At the front of the room you can launch miniature figurines with parachutes into the air with a burst of air. And when you are done with all of those stops, you can make your way into the children's play area which features a hidden hallway that lets kids explore things like the awes of the Poudre River before ending up in a hideaway that quietly allows kids to look out and over the shelves of books below.

Somehow, the areas where children and adults alike get loud are not heard by those trying to read books below.

"We were just looking for something to do to get out of the house," said Melissa White, a mother from nearby Evans. "There are a lot of activities for the kids to do, it can keep them entertained for quite a while."

White was one of many who attended opening day and then couldn't help but to bring their kids back just days later.

"It is something for them to be able to get out and do exploring. They get to still pick out their books, but get to do a lot of fun things, too," White said.

The interactive learning is not limited to children, as adults can do hands-on learning through a woodworking shop and a room with 3D printers and laser board cutters.

"We want to go where we can learn 21st century skills to be able to get a job," Beavers said. "We have a woodshop with a lathe and every type of saw you can imagine."

CBS

A staff member is regularly in the shop where they will not only oversee safety but also educate visitors on how to use all of the tools. While it is encouraged to bring your own wood for the woodshop, some pieces will be made available to those looking to learn a new skill.

Nearby a full television studio features lighting, green screens and cameras. Beside the TV studio is a recording studio for anyone who is interested in doing podcasts.

Beavers said the library welcomes people to use their space to complete work or home projects. She said that was part of the $30 million investment being worthwhile, as they hope skillsets learned in the library will result in the local workforce skillset growing.

"We are making learning about math and science fun through play. The researchers tell us play is a great way to learn," Beavers said.

