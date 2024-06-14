Watch CBS News
Lightning likely sparks 2 separate house fires in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Lightning is believed to have sparked two separate house fires in Northern Colorado late Thursday night. Both happened just minutes apart, one in Loveland and the other in Fort Collins. 

loveland-lightning-fire-3-loveland-fire-rescue-authority-on-fb-copy.jpg
A house fire in Loveland was likely sparked by lightning.  Loveland Fire Authority

The first fire was reported at 10:23 p.m. at a house in the area of North Taft Avenue and West 50th Street in Loveland. Firefighters rushed to the home where the fire was burning in an attic space. Everyone inside the burning home was able to escape unharmed. 

At the time, a severe thunderstorm was producing heavy rain, hail and significant lightning. Crews were able to get the blaze under control. 

ft-collins-house-fire-copy.jpg
Lightning likely sparked a house fire in Fort Collins.  Poudre Fire Authority

Just a few minutes after Loveland Fire Rescue Authority crews were dispatched to that house fire, Poudre Fire Authority crews were called to a structure fire in the 3900 block of West Highland Drive. Crews were able to extinguish that fire within a half hour of arriving. No one was injured in that house fire. 

While crews were battling the house fire, the entrance to West Highland Drive from Weld County Road 38E remained closed. It reopened about 90 minutes after the initial closure.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:45 AM MDT

