State-of-the-art library opening soon in Denver metro area community

Some residents in Douglas County will soon be able to enjoy a new state-of-the-art library after Douglas County Libraries hosted a groundbreaking on the facility on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking for a new library that is set to open in summer 2027 in the Sterling Ranch neighborhood happened on Wednesday. CBS

This library is set to open in summer 2027 in the Sterling Ranch neighborhood. Once the 18,000-square-foot library is open, it will include library collections, interactive children's spaces, an event hall, two conference rooms, five reservable study rooms, and other spaces for connection or quiet reflection. Its exterior will feature a terrace, plaza, and children's garden perfect for community gathering, plus 84 dedicated on-site parking spaces and a convenient drive-thru book return.

Organizers say public libraries are important as a creative 'third space.' This means they are a hub for any community where people can come to research, grow their imagination, and find community. Organizers also say libraries are essential for the development of children.

Douglas County Libraries provided an artist's rendering of the new library in Sterling Ranch. Douglas County Libraries

"Children and literacy are so important, so we have to make sure we can get books into the hands of children as young as possible," said Amber Deberry, Director of Community Engagement. "There's a bunch of statistics and data that show the importance of making sure the kids have access to books. One of our top goals is to make sure that every kid in Douglas County has a way to get a book into their hands."

Douglas County Libraries sets money aside into savings to improve existing buildings and build new ones. This capital savings fund and a generous land donation by Sterling Ranch are our sources for this project, budgeted at $21.7 million. This amount includes site development and building construction; furniture, fixtures, and equipment; plus other standard project-related expenses such as fees, permits, insurance, and contingencies.

The new library in Sterling Ranch will offer spaces for connection or quiet reflection. Douglas County Libraries

The library's Board of Trustees approved a budget and contracts for the new library in Sterling Ranch in late 2025. Construction will require about a year, plus additional time if library services are transitioned from the current Roxborough location to the new one.