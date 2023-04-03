Letecia Stauch trial begins over three years after stepson disappears

Over three years after her stepson disappeared, Letecia Stauch is now on trial in Colorado Springs for his murder.

Prosecutors introduced the jury to 11-year-old Gannon Stauch through a recording of him with Leticia.

The boy's voice could be heard responding to a question from his stepmother.

That was shortly before Gannon was reported missing in 2020. A massive search took place in El Paso and Douglas counties. A few weeks later, Letecia Stauch was arrested in South Carolina and charged in Gannon's death.

El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen, in his opening statement said, "she took Gannon's bloodied and broken body and the blankets and pillows that were with him and shoved them into a suitcase."

The boy's body was discovered beneath a bridge in northwest Florida. While prosecutors said the evidence will show the stepmother took deliberate steps to hide what she had done, defense attorney Will Cook called Letecia Stauch the victim of a troubled childhood including sexual abuse.

"There was some major psychotic crack that occurred during this time," said Cook.

The prosecution told the jury that the stepmother was the last person to see the boy alive and admitted that in a call to report him missing to authorities. A recording of it was played in open court. "Who was the last person to see him I guess it was me," Letecia was heard saying.

The trial is scheduled to last up to eight weeks. If found guilty the defendant faces life in prison. If Letecia Stauch is found not guilty by reason of insanity she will be sent to the state hospital for treatmment.